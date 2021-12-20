Looking for something different to do in the new year? Saundersfoot Footlights is going ahead with the auditions for Legally Blonde, the Musical which will take place, for anyone aged 14 and over, in the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot, on Sunday, January 2 at 1pm.
Past members of Footlights are very welcome to re-join the group which is looking for anybody who can act, sing or dance to join them on a musical trip to the halls of Harvard.
Legally Blonde tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrols at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner. She discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial.
Throughout the show, no one has faith in Elle, but she manages to surprise them when she defies expectations while staying true to herself.
Rehearsals will take place on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting after the auditions.
Legally Blonde is due to be performed during Spring Bank Holiday week; Monday, May 30, to Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7.30pm.
Saundersfoot Footlights are hopeful that this time the show can go ahead.
The group is also looking for volunteers who would like to help behind the scenes with costume, lighting and sound, scenery and kitchen in order to support the cast in providing another fabulous show.
For more information see www.saundersfootamdram.co.uk, Twitter: @SFootlights and Facebook: /SaundersfootFootlights.
