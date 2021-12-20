An 82-year-old Saundersfoot guest house owner, described as a local trailblazer in the industry, contracted mesothelioma through washing her husband’s work overalls, an inquest heard on Thursday, December 16.

Lillian Edith Lang’s husband worked as a fitter on power stations in the 1960s. He would wear overalls to work which his wife would wash, routinely going through pockets and shaking out the dust and dirt before she did so.

The couple moved to Pembrokeshire in 1978, where Mr Lang became a swimming teacher at Tenby Leisure Centre and Mrs Lang ran the guest house, she was described as ‘being at the forefront of leisure and travel development’ in Pembrokeshire at this time.

Mrs Lang retired from this in 2012 but remained active in the community as well as travelling with her husband.

After Mr Lang was diagnosed with Parkinsons, and later with dementia, she became his carer.

Mrs Lang was described as ‘very physically active’ and she would walk two or three miles a day.

However at the beginning of this year she was suffering with a cough and getting out of breath. In March 2021 she went to see her GP as she was getting out of breath walking around the house.

She was admitted to Withybush and had fluid drained from her lungs. In April she was admitted to Glangwili as she was still struggling to breath and a biopsy was taken. Later that month she was given a diagnosis of mesothelioma.

On September 14 this year she took to her bed as she was unwell; she died at home ten days later.

Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, said that as well as the report from his coroner’s officer he had considered evidence in the form of witness statements from solicitors which included a comprehensive background to the work undertaken by Mr Lang and the occasions when Mrs Lang would wash his work clothing.

He had also considered the medical report of Dr Simon Taggart, a consultant in respiratory medicine, which concluded that Mrs Lang had developed malignant mesothelioma due to the likely exposure to asbestos fibres in her husband’s work clothing.

Mr Bennet referred to expert guidance provided in these circumstances and concluded that Mrs Lang had died from industrial disease, stating: “Mrs Lang died from the effects of mesothelioma which she acquired as a result of exposure to asbestos fibres present in her husband’s work clothes which she washed during his working life.”