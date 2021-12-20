Nasty Gal has announced it will be offering up to 80 percent off everything in its Boxing Day sale.

The online fashion retailer is slashing its prices across the festive period.

Until December 23, shoppers will be able to get up to 70 percent off their favourite items.

As soon as Christmas Eve arrives, we'll see even bigger discounts with up to 80 percent off its clothes, shoes, accessories and more.

Whether you are looking to save yourself some cash after the festive splurge or you're planning to take on 2022 in style, here are some of the best deals at Nasty Gal.

Nasty Gal's Boxing Day sale

Oversized Long Sleeve Denim Shacket

Oversized Long Sleeve Denim Shacket. Credit: Nasty Gal

Available in two colours, walk into the New Year right in this long-sleeved denim shacket.

It is currently 71 percent off but will likely be reduced even further from Christmas Eve.

Down from £45, get it for £13 now.

Midi Slinky Centre Ruche Halterneck Dress

Midi halter neck ruche dress. Credit: Nasty Gal

Dress to impress this festive season even if it is just for a Christmas Zoom Quiz.

This halter dress is perfect for going out with a ruched front design and midi silhouette.

It is currently 71 percent off and has been reduced from £35.

Add it your basket for just £10.

Argyle Holiday Pattern Relaxed Jumper

Argyle holiday pattern Christmas jumper. Credit: Nasty Gal

Christmas jumpers are traditionally meant to be ugly and frumpy but Nasty Gal has just proved that they don't have to be.

This Argyle holiday pattern jumper means you'll never have to sacrifice fashion for comfort again.

The loose fit jumper is 51 percent off and could be yours for just £19 now.

Faux Leather Lace Up Hiker Boots

Faux Leather Lace Up Hiker Boots. Credit: Nasty Gal

A pair of Faux Leather Lace Up Hiker Boots never go out of style and are a statement shoe that your wardrobe definitely needs.

What makes these boots a must-have are their price tag though.

You can pick up a pair for 71 percent off and spend only £14.

Box Faux Leather Borg Trim Day Bag

Box Faux Leather Borg Trim Day Bag. Credit: Nasty Gal

This faux leather bag is available in two colours and would make the ultimate winter accessory.

Whether you're browsing the Boxing Day sales or you're out on a winter walk, you should have this borg trim day bag on your arm.

Reduced from £32, it is currently 50 percent off.

Add it your basket for £16.

Polka Dot Slit Satin Midi Skirt

Polka Dot Slit Satin Midi Skirt. Credit: Nasty Gal

We are obsessed with this Polka Dot Slit Satin Midi Skirt and we are already picturing what we're going to pair it with.

The spotty skirt is currently available for 60 percent off but it is likely to be reduced further in the Boxing Day sale.

Instead of paying £25 for it, get this stunning satin midi skirt for £10.