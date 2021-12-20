An iconic tree on Saundersfoot seafront has come second in a national competition after being backed by a Hollywood A-list actor and receiving a host of celebrity support.

Saundersfoot’s lonely tree was supported in its bid to become the Woodland Trust's UK Tree of The Year by actor Michael Sheen, Cerys Matthews, Wynne Evans, Cresisida Cowell, author of 'How to Train Your Dragon', broadcaster and author David Dooney and newscasters Alastair Stewart and Jamie Owen.

The historic Monterey Cypress which stands on Scar Rock in the centre of the village's main beach was nominated by Kevin Stanley, partly due to the traumatic year it has gone through after almost being chopped down due to safety concerns.

Last summer Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners gave the iconic tree’s supporters 12 months to safeguard its future.

In the competition to find the Tree of The Year, volunteers from the Save Saundersfoot's Lonely Tree Group spread the word about the competition and drummed up support for the tree.

Their tenacity paid off when they started to attract the attention of a number of Welsh celebrities who commented and retweeted their tweets.

Michael Sheen’s retweet and comment in support of Saundersfoot's 'Lonely Tree post got a staggering 100,000 views.

Wildlife expert and presenter Iolo Williams also helped spread the word and has shared twitter posts about the iconic tree in the past.

The lonely tree was pipped to the top prize by a lone hawthorn guarding the Scottish coastline.

“We were delighted to get such strong support from Welsh celebrities despite a short timeframe and Michael really made an impact for us with a retweet to his loyal fans,” said Kevin.

I would like to pitch a show where I visit each one of these beautiful trees and have a little nap at the foot of them. (*I vote for The Lonely Tree) #TreeOfTheYear https://t.co/iIWzinHKx1 — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) December 11, 2021

"I was delighted Saundersfoot Lonely Tree was voted into second place and I'm so pleased for the Lonely Tree group, Nicky, Cllr Williams and Saundersfoot's Lonely Tree Preservation Society to get this recognition that they and the beautiful tree so rightly deserve."

Cllr Martyn Williams BEM and chairman of the society added: "This is a wonderful accolade and coming second, well that's like a silver in the Olympics for us. This strengthens our cause for preserving our beloved tree and I'd like to say thank you to all who voted for our wonder of nature and all who helped canvas for those votes on social media and elsewhere.

For more information about the campaign to Save Saundersfoot's Lonely Tree join the Save Saundersfoot's Lonely Tree group on Facebook.