A CHARITY that supports anyone effected by the unexpected death of a child or young adult has been chosen to win a bumper cash prize from Gannett Cash for Charities.

2 wish will recieve £827.10.

The charity was established in 2012 after Rhian Manning's one-year-old son George died suddenly.

In a tragic set of circumstances, Rhian, from Neyland, said she had no support offered to the family at the time of her child's passing and because of this just five days later her husband Paul took his own life.

Over the phone, Rhian simply said thank you for the donation.

"This is amazing," said Rhian. "The money will be used to for among other things, purchasing memory boxes for our bereaved siblings and providing counselling and support for anyone affected."

2 wish supports anyone effected by the unexpected and often traumatic death of a child or young adult aged 25 and under. It is an All Wales organisation working directly with every health board and police force in Wales.

2 Wish won the money as part of readers being invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which were then sent to collection points across the region or posted in to us. Each token collected was used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collected 50 per cent of all to tokens collected, it would receive 50 per cent of the £20,000.

To find out more about what 2 wish do go to www.2wish.org.uk.