Pembrokeshire Learning Centre is partially closed today, Monday, December 20, due to staff shortages.

Pembrokeshire County Council has said that the school will remain closed until 3pm tomorrow, Tuesday, December 21.

The Stepping Stones provision will also remain closed for the remainder of the Autumn Term.

Pembrokeshire Learning Centre is a specialist provision based at St Clements Road, Neyland.

All other schools in Pembrokeshire are currently open for the end of the Christmas term.