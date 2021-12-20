Following Friday’s announcement from the Welsh Government M&S is bringing back its popular Sparks Book & Shop shopping reservation service.

The service will launch on Monday, December 20 at all 23 M& stores in Wales.

Customers are encouraged to book a slot to shop so they don’t have to worry about queuing.

Slots are available to book from now until December 31 with the following exceptions:

18:00 - 22:00 only on 22 and 23 December

No slots 24 December

M&S first trialled this service in September 2020, before rolling it out to all UK stores.

The service allows customers to reserve a shopping slot at a time that suits them and avoid having to queue on arrival, should there be one.

Book & Shop (M&S)

Book & Shop was popular with customers last winter, having facilitated more than 1m individual shopping slots across the UK.

Over the past few months, M&S has received large numbers of requests from customers to bring the service back, despite the reduced need for it given the looser restrictions in place compared to 2020.

Allison, M&S Regional Manager – South Wales said: “We know just how much our customers loved Book & Shop last year – and while we hoped we wouldn’t need it again, we’re absolutely committed to ensuring our stores in Wales are as safe and covid-free as they can be. Christmas is our busiest time of year – and we hope by reintroducing the service, we give our customers that extra bit of confidence when shopping in our stores over the next few weeks.”

How it works

Customers visit the Marks & Spencer website and book a slot to shop at a time that suits them. This allows them to avoid having to join the queue on arrival, should there be one.

Start times are allocated in 30-minute intervals and upon arrival, customers simply check-in with the friendly hosts at the food entrance of their local store.

Book your slot here.