There have been 659 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area in the last 48 hours according to today’s figures (Monday, December 20).
The latest data from Public Health Wales (PHW) shows there were 285 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 268 in Pembrokeshire and 106 in Ceredigion since the last report.
Data on a Monday is for a 48 hour period up to 9am Sunday and is likely to be double the usual 24 hour figure, PHW state.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 53,562 – 30,029 in Carmarthenshire, 16,305 in Pembrokeshire and 7,228 in Ceredigion.
There was one new Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 621 throughout the pandemic.
In total 6,796 new cases of coronavirus and eight new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 559,959 cases and 6,516 deaths.
There have been 51,784 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,4782,756 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,289,735 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,311,804 people and 47,003 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
