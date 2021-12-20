THE GLC came, the GLC saw, and the GLC conquered.

Goldie Looking Chain returned to Narberth with resounding success. 

Fans were left delighted as the group rocked out to classics including Guns Don't Kill People Rappers Do, Newport State Of Mind and Your Mother's Got A...

Rhys, Adam Hussain, Mike Balls and the rest of the gang rapped out on stage to their adoring GLC followers who as always dressed up in honour of their idols unique style - onesy tracksuits, sparkly jackets, and a tin foil hat anyone?

Western Telegraph got to speak to leader of the band Rhys in the run up to the gig. He reminded us of how hard the band work to do what they do.

“We spend minutes making some of the songs," said Rhys. "It’s really difficult when you have a group of friends and you’re just enjoying yourself.”

Western Telegraph: Rhys from GLCRhys from GLC

Western Telegraph: Adam HussainAdam Hussain

Western Telegraph: GLC kicking itGLC kicking it

Western Telegraph: A delighted audienceA delighted audience

On his association with Pembrokeshire, in his own way Rhys said it’s a county he remembers fondly from holidays as a kid.

“If anyone is digging in the sand and finds a toy car, it’s mine… We used to go to Newport on holiday when I was a little kid and I had my favourite toy which I buried in the sand and I never found it again.”

Thanks to the GLC for bringing some fun to these dark times.