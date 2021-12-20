THE GLC came, the GLC saw, and the GLC conquered.
Goldie Looking Chain returned to Narberth with resounding success.
Fans were left delighted as the group rocked out to classics including Guns Don't Kill People Rappers Do, Newport State Of Mind and Your Mother's Got A...
That was fun. Thank you Narberth. #GLCmate pic.twitter.com/EySP19dun5— Mike Balls (@MikeBallsGLC) December 19, 2021
Rhys, Adam Hussain, Mike Balls and the rest of the gang rapped out on stage to their adoring GLC followers who as always dressed up in honour of their idols unique style - onesy tracksuits, sparkly jackets, and a tin foil hat anyone?
Western Telegraph got to speak to leader of the band Rhys in the run up to the gig. He reminded us of how hard the band work to do what they do.
“We spend minutes making some of the songs," said Rhys. "It’s really difficult when you have a group of friends and you’re just enjoying yourself.”
On his association with Pembrokeshire, in his own way Rhys said it’s a county he remembers fondly from holidays as a kid.
“If anyone is digging in the sand and finds a toy car, it’s mine… We used to go to Newport on holiday when I was a little kid and I had my favourite toy which I buried in the sand and I never found it again.”
Thanks to the GLC for bringing some fun to these dark times.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.