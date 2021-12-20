MILFORD United went into the Christmas period in high spirits after notching a 5-2 win over Broad Haven in the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division two.

Goals from William Goodhall, Liam Davies, with a brace, Morgan Picton and Liam Parks secured the points, with Ian Harvey and Ashley Bladen netting for the visitors.

Meanwhile Richard Tebbutt scored a hat-trick as division two leaders Kilgetty were 7-4 winners at St Clears, with further goals from Tom Mansbridge, Lloyd Hughes, with a brace, and Owain Cooms.

Steve Thomas scored twice for St Clears, with Dorian Davies and William Evans also on the scoresheet.

Picture by Jonathan Twigg of JonT Sports.