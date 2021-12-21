A Pembrokeshire nurse’s final cry for help was ignored by an overseas online counselling service an inquest heard on Thursday, December 16.

Janice Rhiannon Rees worked at Withybush Hospital where she specialised in infection control, an expert in her field she delivered lectures to doctors.

The inquest heard that the death of her mother 11 years ago had a huge impact on the family, Mrs Rees’ nursing instinct kicked in and she took care of everybody.

The hearing heard that 51-year-old Mrs Rees had a "naturally caring personality" and was "good at putting on a brave face and looking after others".

However, 12 months after her mother’s death she suffered from depression and began drinking, but appeared to recover within the year.

Coroner’ officer Lisa Jenkins told the hearing that the mother-of-two’s mental health deteriorated in the two to three years leading up to her death. In December 2020 she went to her GP for medication after having suicidal thoughts. In early 2021 she went back to her GP to ask for help regarding her drinking.

On March 22 this year Mrs Rees had helped organise a party for her husband’s birthday. She had decorated the house and seemed fine in herself. She drank a few glasses of wine and became emotional. She was comforted by a family member and went to bed as usual that night.

The following day she told her husband that she had a counselling appointment at 11am. When he returned home at lunchtime, he found the house quiet and found Mrs Rees in bed unresponsive. There were empty packets of medication and a bottle of gin on the bedside table.

An ambulance was called but despite their best efforts paramedics were unable to revive Mrs Rees. It was later noticed that there were notes on the bedroom door and the back door of the property.

Messages on Mrs Rees’ phone showed that she had tried to contact an American online counselling service saying that she was in a bad way and needed help. She had received a reply saying that no-one was available at that time.

Pembrokeshire coroner Paul Bennett said he shared Mrs Rees’ family’s concerns regarding the online counselling service, but said that any action regarding this was outside his remit.

“You are right to raise it. It’s a stark warning about where people seek advice and assistance from,” he said.

“If someone is clearly looking for help, desperately looking for help, the sort of response that was given in this case was unacceptable. It’s something that might act as a bit of a warning to others to be careful as to where to proceed to obtain guidance and help.”

A report by pathologist Dr Petya Nadiva revealed that there were potentially fatal levels of alcohol and prescription drugs in Mrs Rees’ system and concluded that she died from a combination of drug and alcohol intoxication.

“The information I have heard describes someone who was struggling very much with mental illness,” said Mr Bennett. “Which to some extent was being masked by her character, by medication and by alcohol that was being consumed without clearly apparent and obvious knowledge.”

He recorded a conclusion of suicide saying that Mrs Rees died from the combined toxic effects of prescription drugs and alcohol.

He thanked Mrs Rees’ family for attending the inquest and extended his condolences to them.

The Samaritans phone service is available 24 hours a day 365 days a year by calling 116 123 for free. You can also email jo@samaritans.org or write to Freepost SAMARITANS LETTERS.

The phoneline is the best option for urgent situations. For more information see www.samaritans.org.