ITV has made the decision to cancel Good Morning Britain amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

The broadcaster has decided to cancel planned episodes of its flagship breakfast show between now and the New Year due to the pandemic and to protect staff.

The Christmas Day episode will go ahead as planned as it is pre-recorded, ITV confirmed.

ITV issue statement over Good Morning Britain cancellation

ITV said: "GMB was due to be on air from Weds 29th - Fri 31st December 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break.

"GMB will not broadcast next week, but will be back on air on Tues 4th Jan 2022."

Good Morning Britain presenter test positive for Covid

GMB presenter Sean Fletcher faces Christmas in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 two days after hosting the breakfast show.

The 47-year-old revealed the news to his Instagram followers on Sunday.

Posting a snap of a positive test, he wrote: "Had quite a morning. A positive Lateral Flow Test backed up by a positive PCR test. Went downstairs for breakfast and cut my finger with a bread knife. Couldn’t stop it bleeding.

"Patched myself up in time for an appearance on #SundayMorningLive via zoom with #AdrianChiles covering for me, alongside @jacquijosephdesigns, on a programme that also featured my previous co-presenters @sallysmack @nina.wadia and @revkatebottley, as well as @raetheduke @thekingdomchoir @henry.bonsu @drnighatarif among others."

Boris Johnson ‘considering’ UK Covid lockdown

It comes as the UK braces for another difficult festive period as coronavirus cases soar.

Details of a possible post-Christmas lockdown emerged over the weekend which included restrictions on indoor mixing, according to reports.

This has left people up and down the UK anxiously awaiting the next update from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Reports suggest that Ministers are currently debating how to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant and are apparently considering a two-week circuit breaker lockdown.

Boris Johnson was presented with several options that fall under "Plan C" on Friday, December 17, the Financial Times reported.

These measures range from “mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown”.