THE Haverfordwest based Covid drive-through testing centre will move temporarily from the Pembrokeshire Archives car park to the County Showground, Haverfordwest, SA62 4BW from Tuesday, December 21.
The temporary move will help to ease travel and parking congestion at the Pembrokeshire Archives site due to the increased number of people attending for their vaccinations.
Please note there is no change to the location for vaccinations, this will remain at the Pembrokeshire Archives site.
PCR testing for people with Covid-19 symptoms will be offered by prior arrangement and appointments for the County Showground site in Haverfordwest must be booked through the UK-wide website or by phoning 119 between 7am and 11pm.
Alison Shakeshaft, executive eirector of therapies and health science at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We hope that moving this facility to the County Showground in Haverfordwest will make it easier for people with Covid-19 symptoms to access testing.
“We would like to thank Pembrokeshire County Council and the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society for the use of both sites and to the local community for their co-operation.
“Coronavirus remains a very serious threat, particularly as the Omicron variant begins to take hold. I urge people to remain vigilant to protect ourselves, each other, our public services and the communities they serve.”
