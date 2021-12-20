14 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were recorded in the three counties of Hywel Dda today, December 20, up from eight the previous day.
Wales-wide, an additional 163 Omicron cases were recorded, for a total of 435.
Dr Meng Khaw, National Director for Health Protection and Screening Services for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is today, Monday, December 20, confirming 163 new cases of Omicron variant in Wales, bringing us to a total of 435 cases.
“As we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected.”
The first case of the variant in the health board area of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, was identified on December 10.
Coronavirus cases as a whole have increased by more than 1,900 in a week in the three counties of the Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Based on the most recent Monday, December 20, figures, cases increased by 1,904 in the three counties from Monday, December 13’s 51,658.
Pembrokeshire increased by 700, to 16,305; Carmarthenshire by 888, to 30,029; and Ceredigion by 316, to 7,228.
The three counties saw three extra Covid-related deaths recorded in the last seven days, bringing the total to 621 Covid-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
