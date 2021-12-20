IN an impassioned message from Narberth RFC’s Richie Rees, the club skipper says it would be so disheartening if the WRU put the brakes on rugby again.

Narberth go into the festive break off the back of an impressive win over Cardiff Met, however with the growing threat of Omicron there is no guarantee whether rugby will start again in the new year.

Everyone is hoping for the best but fear the worse as governments introduce more and more restrictions to stop the spread of Covid.

Rees says the boys want to play rugby.

“For us we get to enjoy a Saturday and forget about the situation we are in,” said Rees.

“It is so nice to be playing and not have to be worrying about what is going on out there.

“We are here to play rugby and want it to keep going 100 per cent. If anything I think it would be so disheartening if the WRU kicked it on the head again.

“I think that would be a step back but we just do not know.”

Coach Sean Gale echoed his captain’s sentiments saying no one has come up to him with fears of playing.

“Nobody knows at the moment," said Gale. "We have not had any guidance yet. We are just looking forward to the break.

“We would like to carry on without a shadow of a doubt but it would not surprise me if it is suspended.

“I am comfortable playing rugby at the moment. We do everything as safe as we can. If it goes to the next level this is up to people higher than me, at the moment, no one has come up to me and said they do not want to play rugby.”

Narberth will want to keep the momentum going having won four on the bounce after their opening day defeat to Neath in WRU Championship.

The Otters sit third in the table and captain Rees says the way the team are playing they fear no one.

"Hopefully we build and build," said Rees. "We have Glamorgan after the break, hoping for a big win there and then we have the two big teams in Bargoed and Pontypool and hopefully we go into them with no fear, challenge them and stay at the top.

“We fronted up against them before. Last time we played them we matched them for 50, 60 minutes. We are winning, we are playing well and there is no reason why we cannot dethrone them.”

Narberth’s next scheduled game is away to Glamorgan Wanderers on January 8.