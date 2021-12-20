A MAN has been charged with the murder of Lily Sullivan, whose body was found in the Mill Pond area of Pembroke on Friday, December 17.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police can confirm that Lewis Haines, aged 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, has been charged with the murder of Lily Sullivan.
“Haines will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 21.
“Lily’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly hard time. The investigation team are grateful for the support of the community whilst enquiries were conducted.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, through the dedicated Public Portal Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.