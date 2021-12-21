Aldi is selling a Harry Potter Chamber Of Secrets LEGO set just in time for Christmas.
The set includes The Great Hall, the Chamber of Secrets and 10 Minifigures, all for under £100.
The set is currently on sale for £97.49 via the Aldi website and is a must-buy for any Harry Potter fans.
You can build the iconic scenes from the film and watch the magic unfold with this collectible LEGO set.
Enjoy hours of fun with this LEGO set, which also features two long tables and Dumbledore's golden owl lecturn.
The set is perfect for any children aged over three years old due to small parts.
Aldi is also selling this LEGO Hedwig for just £27.99 and this Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 doll, which is also available to buy online.
These are the perfect presents for Christmas, but be quick as once they're gone, they're gone!
The Harry Potter Range is available to buy online only via the Aldi website.
