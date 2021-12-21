New Welsh Government restrictions have forced the cancellation of the 2021 Tenby Boxing Day Swim.
The legendary charity event was due to be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, with plans in place for a scaled-down, Covid-safe dip.
But the new announcement banning spectators from all sporting events in Wales from 26 December to try to control the spread of the Omicron Covid variant has resulted in the swim organisers taking the decision to cancel next Sunday’s event and postpone the anniversary swim for yet another year.
Tenby Sea Swimming Association chairman Chris Osborne said:
“With regret, we feel we have no option but to postpone and hope that Boxing Day 2022 will be Golden.
“We would like to thank everyone who has lent their support to the event – not least our generous sponsors, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Outer Reef, Princes Gate Water, N.D. Toy & Partners and Harbour Wealth Management.
“All swimmers who have paid a fee to enter will receive a refund.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.