Rail passengers are being asked to check before they travel as Transport for Wales introduces an emergency rail timetable from Wednesday, December 22.

This is to prepare for an expected rise in staff shortages due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and to ensure the company can continue to provide a reliable service throughout this latest stage of the pandemic.

TfW and Network Rail have already seen a significant increase in staff absences since the beginning of December and this has started to impact rail services.

Absences are expected to continue to rise sharply over the coming weeks due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant and therefore TfW will introduce a temporary amended timetable over the festive period.

The new timetable will mean a marginal reduction in services.

The first, last and busiest services will continue to operate wherever possible. There will also be no change to the current level of service provided on the Sunday timetable.

The new timetable will remain in place over the coming weeks and will be reviewed regularly.

All customers are urged to check www.tfw.wales before travelling and follow the up-to-date guidance from the Welsh Government.

Colin Lea, TfW planning and performance director said:

“We are still very much dealing with a pandemic and have seen a major rise in colleague absences over the last few weeks. Since the beginning of December, the number of rail colleagues absent due to Covid-19 has doubled and this will continue to rise with the ongoing risk of the new Omicron variant.

“It’s fundamental we continue to run as reliable a service as possible for our customers and therefore we are introducing a new timetable from Wednesday, December 22, reducing the risk of late notice cancellations.

“Wherever we can, we’ll use any additional carriages made available due to the reduced timetable to run longer trains than normal, to aid with social distancing and provide supplementary road transport, when possible.

“We appreciate this will be frustrating for some customers, and we have not taken this decision lightly. We ask that all customers check online before they travel and follow all advice from Welsh Government."

Customers who have already purchased tickets for services affected by this change will be able to use their tickets on alternative TfW rail services. Alternatively, they will be able to request a refund by visiting www.tfw.wales