There have been 153 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s figures (Tuesday, December 21).
The latest data from Public Health Wales (PHW) shows there were 56 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 49 in Pembrokeshire and 48 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 53,715 – 30,085 in Carmarthenshire, 16,354 in Pembrokeshire and 7,276 in Ceredigion.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 621 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,375 new cases of coronavirus and six new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 562,333 cases and 6,522 deaths.
There have been 16,103 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,482,756 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,289,735 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,311,804 people and 47,003 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
