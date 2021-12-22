A west Wales driver has admitted causing the death of a cyclist in a crash on the A40 near St Clears earlier this year.
Dyfed-Powys Police officer Lynwen Thomas died following a collision on the westbound stretch of the A40, between Carmarthen and St Clears this February.
The 37-year-old officer was a keen cyclist and triathlete, and was Dyfed-Powys Police’s heritage crime officer, working out of police headquarters in Llangunnor, Carmarthen.
She had previously served as an officer in Pembrokeshire.
St Clears driver Simon Draper pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving when he recently appeared at Swansea Crown Court, but denied a more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
42-year-old Draper, of Meidrim Road, will stand trial in June next year.
Following Sgt Thomas’s death, a memorial service was held at police headquarters.
At the service, the-then temporary chief constable, Claire Parmenter, said: “As a police family we mourn Lynwen’s untimely passing.
"With thanksgiving, we recall the joy that Lynwen shared with us, that joy we will forever cherish; the memories of her will never die.”
The mayor of St Clears, Cllr Ian Richards, a former colleague of Sgt Thomas, said in a tribute: “On behalf of St Clears Town Council and the local community, I wish to express my sympathy and sadness at the sudden loss of Lynwen.
"Lynwen was a friend and ex-colleague of mine, but also a friend to so many people from the town, and this tragic incident has spread much sadness throughout the local community.
"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues at this time, as we all come to terms with our loss.
“Her smile, kindness and love of life will always remain with us.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.