MORE tough measures could be announced for Wales tomorrow.

It has been confirmed that First Minister Mark Drakeford will hold a covid press briefing at 12.15 on Wednesday - just five days after announcing the results of the latest covid review on Friday.

Then he said he could not rule out more restrictions for Wales as the number of cases of the Omicron variant increases.

Unlike on previous occasions, there will be no embargoed press release tonight announcing the contents of tomorrow's covid briefing.

However, Welsh Government ministers Vaughan Gething, Eluned Morgan, and Mark Drakeford have said more measures would be brought in to keep Wales safe if needed.

But, on Friday, Mr Drakford said there were no plans to make any changes that would come into force before Christmas Day.

Then, he confirmed that nightclubs will have to shut after Boxing Day in a bid to slow the spread of covid in the face of the new Omicron variant.

Then, today, it was announced that all sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething announced the new measures for indoor and outdoor sporting events in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Mr Gething said: “Sporting events over the Christmas period are one of the big highlights of the year. Unfortunately, the new Omicron variant is a significant development in the pandemic and could cause a large number of infections.

“We need to do everything we can to protect people’s health and control the spread of this awful virus.

“Throughout the pandemic we have followed scientific and public health advice to keep people safe. The advice is clear – we need to act now in response to the threat of Omicron. We are giving people as much notice of these decisions as we can.

“Crowds will come back as soon as possible. We want everyone to be here to enjoy their favourite sports.”

It was also confirmed that Wales could fine people breaking Covid work from home rules

Employees who breach the tight new rules on preventing the spread of coronavirus could be slapped with £60 fixed-penalty notices (reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days) if they are found to be in the workplace when they could instead be working at home.

The Welsh Government has encouraged working-from-home since the beginning of the pandemic, but this week Mark Drakeford has made those rules legally binding, with strict penalties for people who break the rules.

And employers could also be fined up to £10,000 if they repeatedly fail to allow people to work from home.

The influx of new tougher measures has led to accusations that regulations are being brought in under the radar.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for the Economy, Paul Davies MS, said: “Labour ministers have snuck these new rules in under the radar without any proper announcement and that in my opinion is no way to govern and creates huge panic for families, workers and businesses.

“It is vital that Mark Drakeford and his cabinet are clear and frank with the public at every step of the way when announcing new restrictions – and not just discretely usher in new regulations and threaten people with fines.

“This Labour administration seems to be getting rather comfortable governing by late night press releases and tinkering with the rules without letting the public know until they’ve already come into force.

“That has to change and that is why the Welsh Conservatives have called for the Senedd to be recalled so politicians can fully scrutinise new rules and restrictions.”