The statistics of deaths caused by Covid which are broadcast daily on TV are completely meaningless unless they show how many deaths were of people over 75 with underlying health problems, how many caught Covid whilst in hospital and whether those who died had been fully vaccinated.
Brian Lloyd,
Port Lion
