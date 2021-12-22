Council services across Wales are set to be boosted with a funding increase next year.
The Welsh Government published its provisional local government settlement for 2022-23 on Tuesday, December 21.
It said that core revenue funding for local government will increase by 9.4 percent on a like-for-like basis, compared to the current year and that no local authority will receive less than an 8.4 per cent increase.
Social care, education, recycling and a number of other key services provided by local authorities will be backed with £5.1bn in Welsh Government Revenue Support Grant and non-domestic rates.
The settlement provides funding to deliver commitments including the real living wage for care workers, the teachers’ pay deal, support on business rates, and the Council Tax Reduction Scheme.
Rebecca Evans, minister for finance and local government, said: “This is a good settlement for local government, one that provides councils with a stable platform to plan their budgets for the coming financial year and beyond.
“We fully recognise the pressures local authorities are facing, and will continue to work closely with local government so we can meet the shared challenges we face and deliver services to benefit the people of Wales.”
A seven-week consultation on the provisional settlement has opened today, and will end on February 8.
