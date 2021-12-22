A trade union representing 500,000 workers across the UK has criticised the Welsh Government's decision to fine workers who don’t work from home.
Welsh Government announced earlier this week that anybody breaching the tight new rules, on preventing the spread of coronavirus, could be slapped with £60 fixed-penalty notices (reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days) if they are found to be in the workplace when they could instead be working at home.
The GMB trade union says that the poorest and most vulnerable workers will be those worst affected by the new rules.
The union has raised concerns that bad employers are likely to exploit the rule to protect themselves from fines, by placing liability on workers.
There are also further concerns that individuals may be impacted through personal circumstances may be forced from home to work.
Kelly Andrews, GMB senior organiser said: “We think this strikes the wrong chord.
“We have major worries that this could lead to bad employers pressuring their workers to work from home without a paper trail and place any financial risk on them.
“Those workers are also the most vulnerable and can least afford to take the financial hit.
“But the truth is for a lot of families a £60 fine over Christmas will have a severe financial impact”.
