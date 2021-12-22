Christmas came to the streets of Newport Pembrokeshire last Friday, December 17, as the town’s lantern parade, complete with snow and Father Christmas, took to the streets.
Newport mayor, Tim Thomas, led the procession through the streets of Newport on Friday evening.
The event turned out to be a great success with a visit from Father Christmas, presents for the children and carol singing accompanied by the Goodwick Brass Band.
“The atmosphere was decidedly Christmassy,” said the mayor’s secretary Andy Benham. “With the weather being favourable, the lights bright and food and drink flowing.”
The mayor and his committee thanked everyone who helped make the night a great success. This included all those who were involved in the planning and helping with their time on the night, the local businesses who added their support and those who donated to help the event happen.
They also thank all those who joined in on the evening to make it a night to remember.
