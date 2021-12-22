Two Pembrokeshire projects have benefitted from nearly £20,000 of funding in the latest round of Cadw and National Lottery Heritage Fund grants.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust’s National Park Digital Archaeology Interpretation project has been awarded £10,000, while Bwlchygroes Community Hall Committee’s Bwlchygroes -Ein Hanes Ni project has been given £9,640.

The money has come from £193,502 awarded by the 15-Minute Heritage Fund from Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The money was awarded to projects that connect communities with the heritage around them.

It is based on an idea called the 15-minute city where ‘most daily necessities can be accomplished by either walking or cycling from residents' homes.

Launched in 2020 after the first lockdown, the grant programme helps people across Wales to strengthen the connections they have with their surrounding community through ideas such as creating new walking trails and sharing stories about the place they called home.

Deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “In Wales we are surrounded by heritage, not just in our museums, castles and historic structures, but in anything that inspires a sense of belonging.

“I’m so very pleased that Cadw is once again collaborating with The National Lottery Heritage Fund to help communities explore, celebrate and share their local heritage stories – which will hopefully strengthen their sense of community and belonging.”

Andrew White, director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales added: “Heritage is for everyone and local heritage - whether that’s a building, a landmark, a nature reserve or even our local shop, helps to create and shape our communities.

“It’s been a pleasure to work again this year with Cadw on the 15-Minute Heritage Fund and support even more communities across Wales to get in touch with their local heritage.

“It’s a very popular programme and in all, we have funded more than 120 projects the length and breadth of the country over the last two years through the 15-Minute Heritage programme and provided over £600,000 in grants.”

For more information see www.heritagefund.org.uk/in-your-area/wales.