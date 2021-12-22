The party season has begun and Aldi has put together some festive recipes for your to use up your Brussels sprouts this Christmas.
The supermarket has teamed up with renowned hypnotist Paul McKenna to save 130 million sprouts from the bin.
Together Aldi and McKenna have created the world’s first hypnosis designed to convert the nation’s 15 million sprout haters into sprout lovers.
In its mission to open up the world of sprouts to all, Aldi has curated a range of mouth-watering Brussels-based recipes for converted sprout lovers over the festive period.
From cupcakes to a Bloody Sprout-Mary, there’s a recipe for everyone.
The recipes are perfect if you're after something a little different and want to make the Christmas period pop!
Aldi's Brussels Sprouts recipes
Unbel-leaf-able Sprout Cupcakes
Makes 12
Prep time 20 minutes
Cook time 25 minutes
Ingredients
200g self-raising flour
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
2 tsp mixed spice
175g light brown sugar
2 eggs
150ml vegetable oil
Finely grated zest and juice of 1 orange
150g carrots, grated
100g sprouts, finely shredded
For the frosting;
150g full fat soft cheese, at room temperature
75g butter, at room temperature
75g icing sugar sifted
To decorate (optional);
50g white chocolate
12 sprout leaves
Method
Preheat the oven to 180C/ 160C fan/gas mark 4. Line a bun tray with cupcake cases.
Sift together the flour, bicarb and spice into a large bowl then stir in the sugar. In a separate bowl, beat together the eggs, oil, orange zest and juice and then stir into the flour mix with the carrots and sprouts. Mix until well combined and then spoon into the paper cases and bake for 25 minutes until risen and springy to touch. Cool on a wire rack.
For the frosting; beat the butter to soften, add in the icing sugar and mix to a smooth consistency then stir in the cream cheese and chill until required.
Melt the chocolate in the microwave or over a pan of simmering water. Line a plate with parchment paper. Dip a sprout leaf into the chocolate to coat both sides and place on parchment to set.
Pipe or spread the cakes with the frosting, top with a chocolate sprout leaf before serving.
Tip: The uniced cakes will keep for 3 days in an airtight container but once iced eat the same day. You can also freeze the uniced cakes.
Bloody Sprout Mary
A little twist on the classic savoury cocktail. These look great served as shots with ‘sprout snow’ round the rim.
Serves 4
Prep time
10 minutes
Ingredients
20 sprouts, trimmed
400ml tomato juice
To taste; lime juice, sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, Worcestershire Sauce
100ml vodka,
Ice
To garnish - 4 sprouts halved and griddled, sprout snow
Method
To make the garnish, heat a griddle pan or frying pan until hot and scorch the halved sprouts. Thread onto a cocktail stick.
Juice the sprouts and retain the leftovers for the sprout snow. In a cocktail shaker mix the sprout and tomato juices together, then season to taste with Worcester sauce, lime juice, sea salt and black pepper.
Combine 2 tbsp sprout snow with a pinch of salt. Dip the rim of the glasses in a little water then the sprout snow for decoration.
Add the vodka and ice to the shaker, put the lid on and give it a good shake then strain into the glasses and garnish with the sprouts.
Tip: Excess sprout snow can be used in stir fries, soups or steamed for a couple of minutes and used as sprout rice.
Festive Sprac & Cheese
Serves 4
Prep time 15 minutes
Cook time 25-30 minutes
Ingredients
300g pasta shapes (macaroni or other)
200g sprouts, trimmed and quartered
500ml milk
50g butter
50g flour
1/2 tsp mixed spice
100g strong Cheddar, grated plus 50g for topping
1 tsp English mustard
30g natural breadcrumbs
30g Parmesan, grated
Method
Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas mark 6. Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the pasta and cook for 2 minutes less than the pack instructions. Add the sprouts for the final 2 minutes. Drain and set aside.
Place the milk, butter and flour in a pan and bring to the boil, whisking as you go to combine the mixture. Simmer for around 3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat and stir in the mixed spice, cheese, mustard and a little salt and pepper to taste.
Combine the pasta, sprouts and sauce and transfer into an ovenproof dish. Scatter over the breadcrumbs, Parmesan and extra Cheddar, bake for 25 -30 minutes until golden and bubbling.
Sprouts in the Hole
Makes 24 canapé size
Prep time 15 minutes
Cook time 15 minutes
Ingredients
120g plain flour
2 eggs, beaten
100ml milk
1 tbsp vegetable oil
12 sprouts, trimmed and halved
12 rashers streaky bacon, halved lengthways
Cranberry sauce to serve
You’ll also need a mini muffin tray.
Method
To make the batter; put the flour, eggs, milk and a pinch of salt into a blender or food processor and whizz to combine. Set aside to rest for 10 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 220C/ 200C fan/gas mark 7. Divide the oil in a 24-hole mini muffin tray and heat in the oven for 5 minutes.
Cut each bacon rasher in 2 lengthways and wrap a piece round each sprout half. Carefully bring the bun tin out of the oven and divide the batter between the holes adding a sprout to each. Cook for 15 minutes until puffed up and golden. Cool slightly before serving with the sauce.
Christmas Sprout-shuka
You can prep this the day before up to the end of step 1, simply cool, then chill and reheat before adding your eggs. The main sauce serves 4 and you can add up to 2 eggs per person so long as your pan has capacity.
Serves 4
Prep time
15 minutes
Cook time 25-30 minutes
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, sliced
1 red and 1 yellow pepper, seeded and sliced
200g sprouts, trimmed and chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 red chilli, seeded and diced
1 tbsp smoked paprika
2 x 400g tinned tomatoes
4-8 eggs
1-2 tsp sugar
100g feta
Handful coriander, chopped
Method
Heat the oil in a deep lidded pan, add the onion and pepper and cook gently for 10 minutes until softened. Add in the sprouts, garlic, chilli and paprika and continue cooking for 2 minutes, then add the tomatoes. Stir well and simmer gently for 10 minutes until thickened. Add sugar to taste and salt and pepper.
Make 4 wells in the sauce, carefully add the eggs then cover and cook for around 6 minutes until the whites have set and the yolks are cooked to your liking. Remove from the heat, scatter over the feta and coriander before serving.
Tip: Use leftover cooked sprouts in this recipe simply add them into the pan just before the eggs to warm through.
