Staff from Fishguard’s Point young person’s services in Fishguard waited with baited breath earlier this month to find out whether they had won a Welsh Government Youth Excellence Award for their Point On Your Doorstep (POYD) project.
Point had been shortlisted in October, along with three other youth centres for a Youth Excellence Award 2021 under the category of Outstanding Contribution to Youth Work During the Pandemic.
Point on Your Doorstep was devised during the height of the pandemic as a creative and innovative way of staying connected with young people offering Covid-safe face-to-face check-ins on their doorsteps. This provided support for young people's wellbeing and their activity packs, food packs, recipe cards and online challenges all encouraged young people to get active.
The judges were highly impressed with all four of the finalists for this highly subscribed category and decided to highly commend all of them rather than pick an overall winner.
Point received its Highly Commended award during a virtual awards ceremony on December 9. Staff at the centre have now been presented with a slate plaque and a certificate acknowledging their achievement.
"We are so pleased to be recognised,” said Zoe Davies, general manager at Point. “Staff worked so hard to respond to young people who fed back that face-to-face support was what they needed.
“Staff adapted and evolved in ways that put them way out of their comfort zones to ensure that young people were still able to see familiar faces and gain support face to face. This was a team that provided an excellent service that went far beyond its day-to-day role"
