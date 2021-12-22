Ford Fiestas and Range Rovers were named among the most stolen cars in the UK for 2021 according to data from the DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency).

This data was analysed by the car leasing comparison website LeaseLoco, and found up to November 30, 2021 43,603 stolen cars have been reported by the police to the DVLA.

That averages out to a car being stolen from its owner every 11 minutes somewhere in the UK.

The number of cars stolen in 2021 is likely to top the 46,876 figure registered during 2020, but will be significantly less than the 58,642 pinched during 2019, pre-pandemic.

Ford Fiestas were the type of car stolen most in the UK during 2021 (PA)

DVLA data shows the Ford Fiesta Zetec (418) is the most stolen car in 2021. The Zetec turbo model (204) also appears in 8th position in the list with seven of the top eight most stolen cars being Fiestas.

The only other makes/models to appear in the Top 10 table are the Range Rover Sport HSE, Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic and the BMW 520D.

What are the top 10 stolen cars in the UK for 2021?





Ford Fiesta Zetec (418 cars stolen) Ford Fiesta Titanium Turbo (351) Range Rover Sport HSE SDV6 (315) Ford Fiesta Titanium X (311) Ford Fiesta ST-2 Turbo (300) Ford Fiesta ST-3 Turbo (272) Ford Fiesta Titanium (241) Ford Fiesta Zetec Turbo (204) Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic SDV6 (174) BMW 520D M Sport (131)

John Wilmot, CEO LeaseLoco said: “The Ford Fiesta may be about to lose its title as the best selling car in the UK but it still retains the unenviable title as the most stolen car in Britain.

“While the Range Rover Sport, one of the most popular luxury SUVs on the market, has been targeted by sophisticated criminal gangs who have the knowledge and keyless tech to gain entry.

“For car owners, there’s no reason not to purchase these cars just because they appear on the list. If you take the right precautions you can avoid becoming a victim of car thieves - and that goes for any car owners," he added.