A bathroom suite, insulation, bricks, white goods and household and garden waste are just some of the items recently fly-tipped on a Pembrokeshire road.

Members of the public are being reminded that they could claim a £100 reward for reporting fly-tipping, following the recent spate on the A477 between the Carew roundabout to the Control Tower Museum entrance.

Reader Deric Brock said that the stretch of road has become a regular spot for fly-tipping.

“Over recent months household and garden waste is being dumped on the roadside and in the turning bay on a regular basis, together with a bathroom suite, sheets of insulation, bricks and white goods,” he said.

“Why can’t these culprits use the waste facilities which are provide throughout the county to dispose of their waste; these centres are modern and easy to use and household and recycling waste is collected from their homes on set days.

“These people have no pride or respect for their communities or the beautiful county of Pembrokeshire we all have the privilege to live in.”

He said that the latest incident included a mixture of household waste, packaging, bricks, polystyrene and tins and said that a name and address label in the grey bay revealed that the fly tipper was not from an SA70 postcode.

Pembrokeshire County Council said that it had set up a dedicated fly-tipping team and offenders will be prosecuted wherever possible.

It added that there was a £100 reward for tip-offs that lead to a fixed penalty notice being issued, or a successful prosecution for fly-tipping.

“We are determined to stamp out this problem,” said a spokesperson If you have any information about the Carew incidents, or any fly-tipping in Pembrokeshire you can report it via email to fly.tipping@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by calling 01437 775253 during office hours.