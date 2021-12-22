Police are appealing for information following an alleged assault in Haverfordwest earlier this month.
The incident happened at 6.30pm on Tuesday, December 14, at Three Meadows, Haverfordwest.
Anyone with information about the alleged assault is asked to contact PC 172 Brown on 101 quoting crime reference number DPP/2916/14/12/2021/02/C.
