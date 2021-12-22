A new local men’s music-based initiative has been launched in Tenby in association with the charity men2men.
The scheme aims to get people together who may be feeling isolated for a number of reasons including lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here they can learn an instrument, have a jam, work towards a performance/recording etc depending on their ability and confidence. Or just come along and meet people with similar interests.
The focus is on men’s mental health, but anybody is welcome to get involved The first taster session took place at Augustus Place in Tenby on December 20, led by Magnus Martin who has 30 years’ experience as a professional musician.
Magnus has a number of top 40 albums under his belt with the band Hawkwind and recent performances include The Royal Albert Hall and The London Palladium.
Magnus is also qualified with a masters in musicology and has 20 years’ experience teaching and running music workshops.
Men2men, is also offering a men's telephone helpline from December 24 through to Sunday January 2.
The helpline will be manned by trained and supervised me Contact men2men by text on 07577117967 or email info@men2men.org.uk to get the full telephone service information, times and telephone number.
For more information on the Tenby music sessions, contact Luke on 07908 86006.
