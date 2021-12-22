Pembrokeshire people who have been delving into their ancestry online at home, with the help of the county’s library service, will need to go back to the library in the new year.
Library members who have been exploring their family history using the Ancestry Library Edition at home during the pandemic are being notified that it will be reverting back to library access only from January 2022.
The online service has been provided courtesy of Proquest but it will be coming to an end on December 31.
However, there is still some time left before the deadline to explore your family history at home.
To access Ancestry Library Edition, you need to go to the library service’s online catalogue at: https://libraries.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/iguana/www.main.cls?p=*&v=*&language=eng
You can log in using your library card number and password, and click on the Ancestry Library Edition link to get started.
From January, Ancestry Library will continue to be available in libraries on the public access computers.
Contact your local library for more information about computer access and bookings.
For more information on library locations and opening times in Pembrokeshire, please view pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture.
https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture
