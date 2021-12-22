If you are looking for some fresh locally grown produce for your festive table, a new farm shop, opened at Lower Treginnis Farm for City Children could be just the place.

The farm shop is situated in a disused barn which has been converted into a stunning shop, where visiting children can learn about what happens to the farm’s produce after harvesting.

The farm shops story began back in 2016. Local carpenter Christopher James was working at the farm refurbishing a classroom, at the same time he and his wife were coping with the loss of their baby son. He said the farm became a ‘sanctuary’ and the kindness of the staff helped him through an incredibly difficult time.

He heard about Jewson Builders Merchant’s Building Better Communities programme and in March 2017 nominated Lower Treginnis for an award. Christopher and the farm staff team were overwhelmed when Farms for City Children was awarded the top prize: £50,000 worth of building materials.

Work began on the conversion but sadly completion took place as the pandemic hit, and an opening ceremony had to wait.

Finally, at the end of November 2021 the farm shop was officially opened.

The children prepared bags of produce for everyone to take away, which included swede, leeks, squash, and Brussels Sprouts, all grown and harvested by children while staying on the farm.

The farm shop will serve as a packing station where children will weigh, collect and pack all the produce that they have harvested on the farm earlier in the week. The shop is not open to the public but all produce can be found and purchased through the Peninsula Producers Food Hub.

Dan Jones, Farm School Manager at Lower Treginnis said “This has been a long time coming and the dream has now become a reality. I am so grateful to Jewson and this really is the gift that will keep on giving as we can now raise money for the charity by offering quality produce that the children have engaged with.

“A massive thanks to Chris for getting this project off the ground and for renovating the building to such a high standard.”