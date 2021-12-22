There have been 465 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s figures (Wednesday, December 22).
The latest data from Public Health Wales (PHW) shows there were 210 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 153 in Pembrokeshire and 102 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 54,180 – 30,295 in Carmarthenshire, 16,507 in Pembrokeshire and 7,378 in Ceredigion.
There was one new Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 622 throughout the pandemic.
In total 4,662 new cases of coronavirus and three new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 566,995 cases and 6,525 deaths.
There have been 25,366 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,484,739 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,292,930 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,406,629 people and 48,737 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
New measures to tackle Covid will be introduced from 6am on Boxing Day to help keep Wales safe.
Cases directly linked to the Omicron variant on the latest, December 21, released figures increased by 204 in Wales, to 640, and by nine in Hywel Dda, to 31.
The updated figures released for December 22 will be released later.
Dr Meng Khaw, National Director for Health Protection and Screening Services for Public Health Wales, said:
“As we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected.”
