Here comes Santa Paws!
We asked you to send pictures of your pets this Christmas - and we have received some amazing pictures of your purr-fect cats.
Click through the gallery to see if you can spot your pet.
We'll unwrap more pictures tomorrow!
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Here comes Santa Paws!
We asked you to send pictures of your pets this Christmas - and we have received some amazing pictures of your purr-fect cats.
Click through the gallery to see if you can spot your pet.
We'll unwrap more pictures tomorrow!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.