DYFED-POWYS Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has urged young people to seek support following a sharp increase in the number of suspected suicides during October and November.

Mr Llywelyn was briefed on the situation at a Policing Board meeting in December, where the Police and Crime Commissioner holds the Chief Constable to account on policing matters.

Figures show that in October and November, four cases of suspected suicide incidents were reported amongst young people aged between 16 and 24, which Mr Llywelyn described as ‘tragic’.

There had also been an increase in the number of Section 136 for under 18s with all youth support services reporting a surge in demand.

“There are a number of support services available for young people who are struggling or who are suffering with mental health, and I am urging young people to reach out, talk to others and not to suffer in silence,” said Mr Llywelyn

“It has been very difficult for young people over the pandemic period. It can be tough for them sometimes to express their emotions, especially when their circumstances change.

“Lockdown, for instance, showed us how a change in circumstances can have a severe impact on young people.

“Having less privacy and less access to friends, families and colleagues as a result of being at home all the time, or having to work or learn within a new environment all mitigate against feeling safe and emotionally well.

“I would urge us all to help young people in any way possible, not to wait for them to suffer.

“If you are a parent who is worried about your child, or you are concerned about someone else, reach out to them before it’s too late. We need to ensure that we enable our young people to be themselves, to express themselves, and to share their challenges openly.

“If you are a young person who is struggling, talk to friends, family members, colleagues, or reach out to the support services that are there to support you – don’t suffer in silence.”