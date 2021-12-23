HEALTH Minister Eluned Morgan has announced more than £34m of extra funding to support the Welsh Ambulance Service through the coming winter months.

It includes £11m to extend military support for ambulances until the end of March – the number of personnel will increase from 100 to 250 early next year.

A total of £15m will fund the replacement of 111 emergency vehicles to improve fleet reliability and availability.

The new fleet will include 39 replacement emergency ambulances, 12 new emergency ambulances and 23 rapid response vehicles.

And more than £8m has been made available to support emergency ambulance services, and non-emergency patient transport services. This is made up of:

£5m for the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust:

36 additional frontline ambulance clinicians to enable a doubling of existing clinical support desk capacity to provide advice over the phone to 999 patients;

Additional capacity to support winter response, including non-emergency patient transport services

Support to co-ordinate the response to pressures in the urgent and emergency care system

A ‘make ready depot’ at Singleton to increase ambulance vehicle availability in Swansea Bay.

£2m for non-emergency patient transport services and the recruitment of mental health practitioners to support people with mental health issues over the phone.



Further funding to support mental health patients through a transport pilot delivered by St John Cymru Wales.

This funding complements £9.8m previously allocated to Regional Partnership Boards to support people to return to their local communities after admission to hospital. This will help improve hospital patient discharges and ease the pressure on hospital beds.

“Ambulance services and staff in Wales are under great strain due to the impact of the pandemic and winter pressures,” said Ms Morgan.

“We are determined to support the NHS – and all its staff – in every way we can.

“Investing in the ambulance service shows our commitment to ensuring people can access high-quality emergency care when they need it the most. “Ambulance clinicians and staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic. I want to thank them for everything they have done to care for people.”

Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust, said:“Winter is traditionally our busiest period, and when you factor in the pandemic and its record levels of demand and staff absence, we have to redouble our efforts to provide a safe service to the people of Wales.”

Benjamin Savage, St John Ambulance Cymru’s chief operating officer, said: