NEARLY 1,000 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have now been recorded in Wales, with 16 new cases in Hywel Dda today, December 22.
There were 301 new cases recorded in Wales, for a total of 941; the three counties of Hywel Dda's total now standing at 47.
December 21 saw an additional 14 cases in Hywel Dda and Wales an additional 163 cases over the previous day.
A week ago, December 15, there were three cases in Hywel Dda.
The first case of the variant in the health board area of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, was identified on December 10.
Dr Meng Khaw, National Director for Health Protection and Screening Services for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is today (Wednesday, December 22) confirming 301 new cases of Omicron variant in Wales, bringing us to a total of 941 cases.
“As we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected.”
