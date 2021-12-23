BRINGING back table service as part of Covid restrictions governing the hospitality sector is devastating news for pubs, according to members of the Campaign For Real Ale.
The trade watchdogs say it is particularly bad news for smaller community pubs which do not serve food and have already seen most of their business evaporate.
esponding to the announcement of a return to table-service only for pubs across Wales from Sunday, CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “This is going to make it difficult, if not impossible, for many of our pubs, social clubs and brewery taprooms to turn a profit.
“Traditional smaller community locals which don’t serve food will be particularly hard hit at a time when the decent Christmas trade they were relying on to help them recover and see them through the quiet months at the start of the year has already evaporated as a result of government announcements.
“Details of the financial support that will be available is now urgently needed. This must include great Welsh breweries, cider producers and the wider supply chain for the beer and pubs sector and must reach businesses as quickly as is possible.
“Any system of grants may help businesses survive the next week or so – but the UK and Welsh Governments must urgently work together bring forward a comprehensive plan to protect our pubs, including a return to furlough, help with rent and extending support with business rates.”
