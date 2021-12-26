The Pembrokeshire mystery picture quiz returns once again.

Readers are invited to identify a mix of 12 old and modern buildings from in and around Pembrokeshire.

Correct answers will be entered into a prize draw and the winner will receive a £200 voucher, donated by the quiz’s sponsor, Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd.

Andrew Vaughan-Harries of Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd and the Pembrokeshire Historic Building Trust has set the quiz.

“This quiz proves to be popular year-on-year, and as well as providing some competition amongst the eagle-eyed building spotters of the county, it also draws attention to new developments within the area, excellent conservation work, as well as to older buildings that need some care and love.

“Hopefully the interest sparked in the buildings through this quiz can help to see them getting some of the work they need in order to survive.”

Chairman for the Pembrokeshire Historic Buildings Trust, David Ellis, also remarked on how the quiz can remind readers of the importance of historic buildings in the county.

“The Pembrokeshire Historic Building Trust exists to educate the public in the history and preservation of buildings and structures of particular beauty and / or architectural interest in Pembrokeshire.

“No matter what people’s personal pastimes are everyone has a genuine interest in where they live, and as such it is important that we continue to value and care for these structures in order prevent potential deterioration and ruin. Each year this quiz tells us a story about where we live and how the buildings are changing.

“The photos in this year’s quiz show excellent examples of how with care and attention historic buildings can be practically restored for continued use in the 21st century”.

Having named all 12 buildings, readers are invited to submit their answers to Mr Vaughan-Harries and the winner will be announced later in 2022. The deadline for entries is February 28.

All submissions should be sent to: Andrew Vaughan-Harries, The Planning Studio, Hayston Bridge, Johnston, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA62 3HJ (or email: andrew@haystonplanning.co.uk)