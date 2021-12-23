With the dramatic increase in Omicron variant cases, Pembrokeshire council leader Cllr David Simpson has stressed to everyone that a smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas.

“I had hoped that we could get to Christmas 2021 with Covid-19 firmly in the rear view mirror.

“But after a tough start to the year in lockdown and the busiest summer any of us can remember, Covid-19 has jumped out in front of us once again.

“Craving a normal Christmas and New Year after the disappointments of last year is wholly understandable. Unfortunately the emergence of the Omicron variant has meant that is not possible.

“You will know by now that the Welsh Government has re-introduced some measures.

“It goes without saying that I would urge that you please follow these measures to help stem the tide of infections.

“The First Minister has also urged:

• Get vaccinated – and if you’ve had your booster appointment, please make attending your priority.

• If you’re going out, going Christmas shopping or visiting people – flow before you go. Take a lateral flow test. If it’s positive – don’t go out.

• Meeting outdoors is better than indoors. If you’re meeting indoors make sure it’s well ventilated.

• Space out your socialising – please leave at least a day between meeting others.

• And don’t forget about social distancing, wearing a face covering and washing your hands.

“Of course, this is a fast-moving situation and it is possible that things could change further, depending on the situation. Please keep an eye on the news.

“There is much we still have to learn about this new variant but what is clear is that getting vaccinated and boosted is the best way to protect yourself and your families.

“If you take just one thing from this update, please let it be the message to get your booster.

“You will be doing your bit to help us all get through this together.

“It is important to note that the age for walk-in appointments for booster vaccines at Mass Vaccination Centres in the Hywel Dda Health Board area has now been lowered to 35 (plus those in a higher priority group).

“If you have already received an appointment you are kindly asked to please keep the appointment.

“You can find out more information about the vaccine and booster programme in Pembrokeshire here: https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination-programme/

“Last week the Welsh Education Minister announced that schools will have two planning days at the start of term.

“This will allow schools to prepare for pupils’ return and also have robust plans in place in case of any need to move to remote learning.

“Some schools have already organised inset days for the start of term so please keep a close eye on your child/children’s schools’ social media and other forms of communications ahead of the start of the new term.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to once again thank all school staff and learners for all their efforts this year and wish them a Merry Christmas.

“I will end by saying that while this Christmas and New Year may not be exactly as you had hoped, I hope you enjoy this special time of year with your families.

“If you are lucky enough not to be working – and I pay tribute to all those colleagues who will continue to work over the holiday period – please take the opportunity to recharge the batteries.

“I wish you all a happy and safe Christmas.”