THE VICAR of Cardigan has joined in the widespread condemnation of the latest vandalism attack at historic Mwnt Church.

And Rev John Bennett revealed that it was the second time in the last few weeks that the Church of the Holy Cross – which is thought to date back to the 14th century – had suffered damage.

“I am very sad about the vandalism,” he told the Tivy-Side.

“Mwnt Church is a special place where people often go to be in the presence of God, to be still and to allow his peace to hold them.

“We trust and pray that we will not experience such problems again and that the Church will soon be restored and be open once again to receive visitors and pilgrims.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said officers received a report of a break-in and criminal damage on Tuesday.

“It could have happened sometime between the evening of Saturday, December 18, and the morning of Tuesday, December 21,” he added.

“Windows were broken and damage caused to a pillar outside.”

Photos of the damage were taken by Peter Williams who tweeted: “Sad to see Eglwys Mwnt being targeted again by those who clearly hate this iconic church and all it stands for.

“I hope digital forensics and good old-fashioned detective work will play its part in piecing together this hate crime, bringing those responsible to justice.”

And local county councillor Clive Davies was similarly appalled.

“Eglwys y Grog contained nothing of value, so this was a senseless act,” he said.

“Along with the local police I am exploring new ways of monitoring and alerting authorities for such a remote location.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.