The first-ever consent applications for a floating offshore wind farm in Welsh waters, to be situated 45km off the Pembrokeshire coast, have been submitted this week.

Pembroke Dock based company Blue Gem Wind, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group, has submitted consent applications for its 100MW Erebus project in the Celtic Deep.

Project Erebus is a proposed floating offshore wind development, comprising of between seven and 10 floating wind turbine generators, which aims to deliver enough electricity to supply approximately 93,000 homes.

The project is named Erebus after the famous ship built in Pembroke Dock in 1826.

It is proposed that Erebus will be followed by the 300MW Valorous floating wind project in the Welsh waters of the Celtic Deep.

West Angle Bay and Sawdern Point have both been considered as points where a cable carrying the power from the turbines would reach land.

Blue Gem Wind has applied to Welsh Ministers under Section 36 of the Electricity Act 1989 for consent to build and operate Erebus, alongside a separate application to Natural Resources Wales for a marine licence under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009.

Mike Scott, project managing director at Blue Gem Wind, said: “These applications represent a significant milestone for project Erebus, and the ambition to deliver new low carbon energy from the Celtic Sea.

“Erebus will provide green energy to over 93,000 homes and kick-start the stepping-stone approach to floating wind in the Celtic Sea, creating new low carbon careers, supply chain and diversification opportunities, and stimulate the necessary investment into port infrastructure.”

Ben Huskinson, consenting manager at Blue Gem Wind, added, “This consent application is the culmination of two and a half years of work by our project team.

“We carried out extensive stakeholder engagement during project development and have considered this feedback in the design and assessment of Erebus.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Natural Resources Wales, The Crown Estate, the Welsh and UK governments, and other stakeholders to build a floating wind sector that is sustainable for coastal communities, other sea users, and the marine environment.”

Copies of the application documents are available to be inspected free of charge from December 22 2021 to January 30 2022 at Blue Gem Wind, Bridge Innovation Centre, Pembroke Dock from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday. The office is closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day,