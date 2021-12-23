THE man accused of the murder of Lily Sullivan appeared at Swansea Crown Court this morning, December 23.
Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, is charged with the murder of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan, whose body was found at Pembroke Mill Pond on the morning of December 17.
Haines appeared at Swansea Crown Court in a grey sweat top, shaven head and stubble on his face.
He has not yet submitted a formal plea.
The judge remanded Haines in custody until the next date for his court appearance, January 14.
In an emotional tribute Lily's family said they were devastated at losing a caring daughter and thanked everyone for their support.
The family released a statement saying: “Lily was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone. The family are very thankful to all of Lily’s friends for their support.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.