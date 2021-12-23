A Pembrokeshire pub has closed until further notice due to coronavirus.
The Old Coach House pub in High Street, Fishguard, announced on Tuesday, December 21 that it was closing its doors to the public from 6pm that evening and that the pub’s owners and the majority of staff were isolating.
A further announcement on social media on December 22 said: “It is with deep regret that we are closing the pub until further notice due to circumstances beyond out control.
“Our main priority is that our customers and staff stay safe and well. We will keep you updated as to when we are able to reopen.
“We wish all our friends and customers a safe and merry Christmas.”
