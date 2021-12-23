There are fears that many of Pembrokeshire’s vulnerable elderly are becoming isolated and lonely, as day care service provision in Pembrokeshire has not gone back to anywhere near pre-pandemic provision.

Jackie Jones’ elderly mother Shirley used to attend Wintern Day Centre in Goodwick five times a week before the pandemic struck.

The centre provided activities, a hot lunchtime meal and, very importantly, company and friendship for elderly people who would otherwise be sat home alone.

Jackie’s mum, who is 88 and suffers from Alzheimer’s, can now only attend Wintern for two half days a week and the lack of provision is taking its toll.

“She loved it and it had massive benefits for her,” said college lecturer Jackie. “Just the social side was important, now she’s just lonely when I am in work. It’s the company she needs.

“There was definitely a benefit to her condition when she was going full time. Her Alzheimer’s deteriorated quite significantly last year. It’s medically proven that keeping the brain active and social contact help slow down its progress.”

She said that the staff at Wintern were amazing and had visited her mum during lockdown but that she would now benefit from being able to go there more regularly.

“I don’t understand why they can’t open for more days. It doesn’t make any sense to me why they can’t go back to five days now everyone’s vaccinated. Even when Covid numbers in Pembrokeshire were low they didn’t increase the provision,” she said.

“The staff were amazing during lockdown and did home visits. I couldn’t fault the staff. But the staff are there all the time so why can’t the council open it for five days a week? It’s gone on too long now.

“Elderly and lonely people are not able to get the care they should be having.”

Jackie says that families of Wintern users haven’t been told of a concrete plan to increase the hours. They have been told they will ‘slowly increase’ but have been given no timeframe of when this will happen.

“The biggest impact is on Mum, she said. “She is in the house for five days a week rather than being with other people. It is not just mum but everybody who goes there; they don’t have company at home and are not able to go out and do things.”

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said that day services have re-opened in Pembrokeshire but at a reduced level at some sites, with each service having its own Covid risk assessment in place.

“People are being offered a range of activities and community-based services, with some people being offered these activities and / or care in their own home,” she said.

“We are keeping these assessments under regular review as revised guidance emerges from Welsh Government for the care sector.”

She added that the authority was also working to implement a ‘day opportunities bureau’ to match people with services based on their interests and needs be it community services, day centres, or their own home.