Poppit Sands New Year's Day Swim has been cancelled for the second successive year following the announcement of new Covid regulations coming into force at 6am on Sunday.
The move comes as a fresh blow to Poppit Sands surf lifesaving club which uses the well-attended event to raise funds.
A brief statement posted on the Poppit Sands Lifesaving Club Facebook page this morning read: "Due to the updated Welsh government guidance restricting outdoor gatherings to 50, we have decided to cancel the New Year’s Day dip.
"Stay safe guys. Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda to all our members, volunteers, supporters and the whole surf lifesaving family."
The Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Swim was called off in September, while the Whitesands New Year’s Day Swim and Tenby Boxing Day Swim were cancelled last week.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.