A SCHOOL in Pembrokeshire has donated 500 presents to children in poverty.
Haverfordwest High VC's Gifts Under the Tree charity was spurned on after the heartbreaking tale of a family who told their children that the TV in the lounge was broken because they couldn’t face them seeing all of the Christmas toys for sale on the television channels.
Inspired by this, pupils from years seven to 13 were given an age group to buy for and presents came through thick and fast in their hundreds.
"Our charity, Gifts Under the Tree with HHVC, was set up three years ago with the aim to ensure that all children living in Pembrokeshire had presents to open on Christmas Day," said the school's head of six form Laura Buffee.
"Pupils from years 7 to 13 were given an age group to buy for and presents came through thick and fast.
"Last year, the social care team at Pembrokeshire County Council informed us about a family who had told their children that the TV in the lounge was broken because they couldn’t face them seeing all the Christmas toys for sale on the television channels. This story has stayed with us since and has fuelled our ambition to maintain this charity for years to come.
"We would like to thank every child, parent, carer and staff member who has donated."
